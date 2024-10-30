The co-founder of ByteDance and TikTok is now China's richest man

HQ

Zhang Yiming, who co-founded ByteDance, the company behind Tiktok, is now reported to be China's richest man with a fortune equivalent to $49.3 billion USD. The 41-year-old Yiming may no longer be the head of ByteDance, but he still holds a 20 per cent stake in the company, whose global profits grew by 60 per cent last year, helping to significantly boost Yiming's personal fortune.

Overall, as CNN reports, Yiming might be a bit of an outlier, as there are 142 less US-dollar billionaires in China compared to last year. China has also lost a third of its billionaires since 2021. Moreover, things aren't looking great for TikTok and ByteDance, as it is facing consistent legal pressure to cease operations in the US.

