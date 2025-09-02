"The club every player would love to join": Donnarumma joins Manchester City for five seasons

HQ

Right after confirming the exit of Ederson, their goalkeeper since 2017, Manchester City has announced the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper that has helped PSG win Champions League this year.

In order to make room for the Italian, who also won UEFA Euro Championship in 2021, Manchester City sold Ederson to Fenerbahce for £12.1m, €13.9m. Donnarumma joins Manchester City for £26m, €29.9m. The club has also loand Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan in the last days of the summer transfer market.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me. I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola", said Donnarumma.

"This is a club every player in world football would love to join. I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honour and a privilege."

It was a surprising decision from Paris Saint-Germain, specially after an exceptional campaign from Donnarumma. But the club, listening to Luis Enrique's desires, paid Lille £34m, €40m for Lucas Chevalier. Now, Manchester City gains some of the "aura" that some pundits think it has lost...