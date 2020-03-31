Cookies

Valorant

The closed beta for Valorant will begin next week

Here's how you can get the invite to the new shooter from the studio that gave us League of Legends.

If you are intrigued by Riot's upcoming hero shooter Valorant, we've got some good news for you. Riot will start its closed beta on April 7 (in Europe and North America), but only if you've got an invite.

So where can you get one of these invites? You can go to Twitch and watch Valorant streams on the platform. First, however, you have to link your Riot account to your Twitch account. As Riot confirmed, "when [the] closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specific Valorant streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for Closed Beta access."

Valorant is 5v5 shooter that looks like a blend between CS:GO and Overwatch. It will release this summer and you can read more about it here.

Valorant

