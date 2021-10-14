The closed beta for Ghost Recon Frontline has been delayed

HQ

Ubisoft has revealed that the closed beta test for Ghost Recon Frontline has been delayed indefinitely. No reason specific reason has been given for the delay, but the team did note in a statement that they are "dedicated to creating the best experience possible." A rescheduled date wasn't revealed either, but it will be reportedly shared soon.

One possible reason for the delay could be the game's initial reception. The reaction from Ghost Recon fans wasn't exactly the warmest and at the time of writing, its reveal trailer has 19,000 dislikes compared to 5,000 likes. Many of the comments haven't exactly been favourite too with some fans threatening to boycott the game. Hopefully, Ubisoft can share an update on the situation in the near future.

You can take a look at the statement released by Ubisoft below: