The closed beta for free-to-play kart racer KartRider: Drift is now live

Nexon is now giving players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One the chance to get behind the wheel of its upcoming free-to-play racer KartRider: Drift. The game's closed beta is now live until December 15, and it supports cross-play between all available platforms. Don't worry if you haven't signed up for the closed beta yet, though, as registrations are still being accepted.

Built on Unreal Engine 4, the high-octane racer prides itself in not featuring any pay walls or pay-to-win elements. Its customisation options are said to be deeply rich too, with it featuring a variety of options for players to personalise their karts and racers.

You can take a look at a trailer for KartRider: Drift in the video above.