The closed beta for Amazon's New World is now live

Amazon is set to take on titans within the MMO space next month when its latest project New World makes a release. The game, if you are unaware, features many tropes of the genre, but it includes largescale 50vs50 PvP battles and it has a flexible combat system that enables players to respec their characters up to level 50.

With its launch being so close, a closed beta for those who pre-ordered the game has now opened up and this is set to run until August 2. During this beta period, it has been revealed that popular Twitch streamers Gronkh, JoshOG, Naguura, Sacriel, Smashley, and Zerator will lead teams that will compete to earn the most points. The winning team will receive 100 copies of New World to hand out to their followers and a special Twitch drop to run on their channels.

If you have yet to pre-order the game, then don't fear, as there is still a way to earn beta access. You can sign up here to be a tester for a chance to possibly be selected.