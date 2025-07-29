The climb to Montmartre could return in future editions of Tour de France, "everyone loved it"

HQ

The final stage at Tour de France 2025 mixed things up by changing the circuit and instead of the traditional fat sprint through Paris, it included a climb to Montmartre. This change was met with a mixed reaction from cyclists, but Tour de France considered a great success and might repeat it in the future.

Pierre-Yves Thouault, deputy director of the Tour de France, told Le Parisien that "Obviously, we want to continue to pass through Montmartre. The success has exceeded our expectations, and naturally, the desire to make this new route a long-term success is there" (via Cycling Weekly).

Making the final stage a climb stage was bad news for sprinters, so not everyone liked it, including Jonas Vingegaard. However, Tour de France decided that the climbs to Montmartre wouldn't count for the General Classification, and the times were neutralised before the climb. Wout van Aert, who won the final stage, said that "the guys who wanted to do it, can take the risks and go for it, and those that didn't, didn't have to fight for it".

Originally, the idea of going through Montmartre was thought as a special occassion to celebrate 50 years of the Tour finishing at the Champs-Élysées, but it might happen again. "We'll debrief very quickly, around a table, with representatives from the city and the prefecture. We'll look at possible areas for improvement. I'm thinking in particular of public accessibility in certain areas. But overall, everything went very well. Everyone loved it. The public and the riders alike", added Thouault.

Although, as reported too by Cycling Weekly, they are also open to the idea of finisging the Tour elsewhere, as it happened in 2024 with Nice (due to the ongoing celebration of the Olympic Games in Paris). They hinted that the final stage will also move to other cities in the future, but they also want to keep a strong relationship with the city of Paris.