The Clayface movie will be a "horror-thriller-tragedy"

Late last year we told you about yet another upcoming project for the DCU of the more unexpected kind, namely a horror movie starring the villain Clayface, written by Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher).

Now, Deadline reports that the project is starting to pick up steam and that DC/Warner is currently scouting for a director and casting has begun, with the chosen director getting the final say. The hottest possible candidates right now are Jeff Waldow (Truth or Dare) and James Watkins (Speak No Evil)

According to the same source, the upcoming movie is described as a "horror-thriller-tragedy" where we will meet a different Clayface than the one we are used to from other DC projects.

The movie is set to premiere on September 11, 2026, so it's likely that more details about the project will make their way online in the coming months.