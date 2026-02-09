The Clayface movie has been delayed

HQ

Another DCU project has been delayed. With Lanterns being pushed out of its early 2026 slot, we now have the news that the upcoming body horror Clayface is also missing out its original date of the 11th of September, 2026.

Now, as per Bloody Disgusting, we know that Clayface will instead release around six weeks later, on the 23rd of October. This gives it a release closer to Halloween, which could perhaps ramp up the spooky element of the film. Or, it could be Warner Bros. just giving a movie a new date. We've not been given a reason for the change, but with only six weeks' delay we can't imagine there will be any major production issues with Clayface.

The next DCU project to hit our screens will be Supergirl, releasing in June. After that, it's almost certainly going to be Lanterns with a late summer date, and then Clayface can round out our year before we head towards the bold new steps for the DCU in 2027.