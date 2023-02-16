Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Pluto

The classic manga Pluto is getting an anime this year

And we have the first trailer to prove it.

Naoki Urasawa's Pluto is often considered one of the best mangas of all time, but for some reason, it hasn't become an anime yet. The story is based on the world from Osamu Tezuka's famous Astro Boy, although with a whole lot darker narrative.

During 2023, it's finally time for a proper Pluto anime thanks to Netflix, which will stream the movie at a yet undisclosed date this year. Urasawa himself states:

"I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on PLUTO. I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people's hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka's message reaches the world."

We have now got the first trailer, and must say it looks really, really good. Check it out yourself below.

HQ
Pluto

