The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack is topping two Billboard charts

By now you should already know that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a fantastic game, but it's worth mentioning that one of the things people have unanimously praised the most is the soundtrack.

We mention this because the role-playing game - after topping and placing high on several charts - is now number one in a slightly different context. Siliconera notes that the game's music is at the top of the prestigious Billboard list in the Classical Albums and Classical Crossover Albums categories.

Of course, we think this is extremely well deserved and also remind you that the music is available on Spotify. If you want to know more about the creation and the thoughts behind the soundtrack, a mini-documentary was recently released about this, which you can see and read more about here.

We also think you should check out our review if you haven't already, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.