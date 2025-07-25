The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 soundtrack gets an exclusive vinyl release

HQ

By now, you've probably all realized that the French role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an absolutely first-class adventure that everyone should experience. That said, the music is one of the best things about it, and luckily, you can enjoy it via Spotify (now with previously unreleased tracks) and other services.

But... now there's another way to listen to the music that we know some of you will eagerly jump at. We're talking about a vinyl release. And not just one, but two. A double LP and a box set with six records - both colored and black wax. And why stop there? There's also a massive CD set coming.

If you want to treat yourself to these goodies, you can do so at Laced, and no matter which edition you choose, they'll be delivered in February. Hurry up and secure your copy of what is almost guaranteed to become a coveted collector's item.