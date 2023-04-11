The CK720 is Cooler Master's answer to an endgame keyboard

HQ

If you've been in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, then we may just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention and focus to Cooler Master's recent foray into the space, namely the CK720 keyboard.

This piece of hardware is designed for keyboard enthusiasts and is made to be approachable all without skimping on quality. It also features Kailh Box V2 switches that are hot-swappable, and uses stabilisers for smoother feedback and less of a rattling noise when gaming or typing.

To see how this keyboard shapes up, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and facts about the device.