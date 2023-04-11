Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news

The CK720 is Cooler Master's answer to an endgame keyboard

And we've taken a look at the device on the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

If you've been in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, then we may just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention and focus to Cooler Master's recent foray into the space, namely the CK720 keyboard.

This piece of hardware is designed for keyboard enthusiasts and is made to be approachable all without skimping on quality. It also features Kailh Box V2 switches that are hot-swappable, and uses stabilisers for smoother feedback and less of a rattling noise when gaming or typing.

To see how this keyboard shapes up, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and facts about the device.

HQ


