The Ciri we see in The Witcher 4 is (almost) the same model from The Witcher 3

HQ

Back when The Witcher 4 was first revealed at The Game Awards, there was a bit of a hissy fit thrown by certain gamers over the appearance of Ciri. Then, recently we saw her in the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, in which she certainly looked akin to her The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt model.

According to CD Projekt Red (via Kotaku), the model for Ciri in both The Witcher 4 and The Witcher 3 is the same, apart from a couple of minor tweaks. Of course, as The Witcher 3 wasn't made with Unreal Engine 5, Ciri's model in The Witcher 4 has been adapted to work with the latest technology.

Also, Ciri's eyebrows have been raised slightly, and she has a more relaxed eye area. But apart from those changes, it seems the Ciri we see in the new game is very much the same Ciri from 2015. Geralt did face some changes in his appearance from The Witcher to The Witcher 3, but mostly kept his main traits, so perhaps CDPR is aiming for the same in Ciri's new saga.

The Witcher 4 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.