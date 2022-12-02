The Chronicles of Riddick director is now working on Indiana Jones

HQ

As you might remember, the Swedish studio MachineGames is currently working on a new Indiana Jones adventure, which we haven't heard almost anything about since it was confirmed to be in development almost two years ago.

At least now it seems to be moving into full production as it is now revealed (via VGC) that the director of The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and The Darkness - Jens Andersson - has joined the team as a design director. He will work together with creative director Axel Torvenius (art director on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus) and Jerk Gustafsson as executive producer (a role he also has on the Wolfenstein series).

It is noted that a huge chunk of former Starbreeze employees are currently working with MachineGames on Indiana Jones, including more than 20 people who worked on The Darkness. It turns out that Andersson is very familiar with Indiana Jones as he has previously worked on a game in the franchise, which ultimately was cancelled:

"This is also redemption. When I accepted the offer to go to San Francisco in 2009, it was to lead the design on an Indiana Jones game, but that game got cancelled before I even got there.

Now, I get a chance to do what I originally hoped to, but this time I get to do it with some of my oldest and best friends. Joining MachineGames is like coming home - amazing people I worked with during Riddick and Darkness, but also teeming with new ones, whose talent daily blow me away."

While we don't know when we will get any sign of life from the game, we could imagine that Bethesda would like som synergy effects with the movie, and perhaps we'll get to see something during The Game Awards on December 9.