Chivalry 2 is only a few weeks away from actually releasing but that's no reason to not play the game right now. Because the Chivalry 2 open beta has begun and is available for anyone on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation consoles.

The beta will be available until June 1 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, but the best part is that it is actually cross-play enabled, meaning you can play the game with any other platform, entirely for free until the beta ends.

There will be plenty of options available to check out as well, including various different battles, options to play on both 64 and 40 man servers, and the opportunity to customise your character across the many classes and sub-classes that are available.

