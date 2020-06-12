The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus lands on Apple Arcade

Little Orpheus is the next game from The Chinese Room, the developer behind the likes of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther, and it just landed on iOS via the Apple Arcade.

If you're not familiar with the service, Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that grants players access to a sizeable library of (usually) high-quality mobile games. Little Orpheus is the next game to land on the service, and it marks a departure for its creators, a studio best known for making first-person games that focus on exploration.

As you can see in the trailer below, this new adventure is a side-scrolling platformer, set in an alternate history where a Russian explorer called Ivan Ivanovich heads deep underground, only to emerge years later with tales of lost civilisations deep in the heart of the planet. Consider us intrigued.