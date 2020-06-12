Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Little Orpheus

The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus lands on Apple Arcade

The next game from the developer behind Everybody's Gone to the Rapture is out now on iOS.

Little Orpheus is the next game from The Chinese Room, the developer behind the likes of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther, and it just landed on iOS via the Apple Arcade.

If you're not familiar with the service, Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that grants players access to a sizeable library of (usually) high-quality mobile games. Little Orpheus is the next game to land on the service, and it marks a departure for its creators, a studio best known for making first-person games that focus on exploration.

As you can see in the trailer below, this new adventure is a side-scrolling platformer, set in an alternate history where a Russian explorer called Ivan Ivanovich heads deep underground, only to emerge years later with tales of lost civilisations deep in the heart of the planet. Consider us intrigued.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content