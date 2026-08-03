The Chinese Communist Party leaders' 'secret' summer retreat begins

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China, despite being a people's republic and officially a single-party communist state (at least in political terms), is not immune to its own internal 'power struggle' between different factions within the Communist Party itself. Officially, discussions concerning the Party itself and its leadership (and, consequently, the leadership of the entire country) take place at Party congresses. Unofficially, however, these internal manoeuvres begin during the summer retreat of the party's leading figures, both past and present, to the coastal town of Beidaihe, an hour and a half by train from Beijing.

Although there is no official announcement that this 'secret' congress has been held year after year since the collective summer working sessions were suspended in 2003, this retreat usually serves to align the various voices around positions that will be taken to the October congress. In the current climate, with central power even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping and his inner circle, there is less scope for genuine dialogue and effective negotiation - a situation which has also routinely raised suspicions of coup attempts.

"The retreat [to the state-run resorts in Beidaihe] is often China's 'crazy season'," Ruby Osman, senior policy adviser at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, told Reuters. "The radio silence from the leaders fuels rumours of internal political struggles or coups by the elite."

President Xi has also signalled his intention to impose even stricter discipline within the Party's leadership ranks - already depleted by an anti-corruption campaign that has been ongoing for several years - in an attempt to keep the broad authority granted to its cadres within strictly limited parameters. The 21st Party Congress is due to be held in 2027, and it is expected that by then the reorganisation and changes at the top will be even more far-reaching.