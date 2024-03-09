The Chilean version of the original Star Wars movies had a hilarious way of sneaking in ads

HQ

When you're watching a movie on TV, it can ruin the experience when a scene is broken into pieces by adverts. Here in the UK, most of the time we have to leave our viewing experience for 3-5 minutes to get the latest on insurance we don't want and products we don't need. In Chile, when the original Star Wars movies were airing on TV, the adverts were instead stitched into the movies.

As shown by heyitswindy on Twitter/X, this led to some hilarious results. Obi-Wan grabbing an ice-cold beer after telling Luke about his father, Palpatine using the force to summon a can on the Death Star, I could go on.

Check out the thread below if you need a good laugh today. The best part in my opinion is that all of the adverts have the same rocking tune for the beer they're advertising, ruining all attempts to keep your immersion untouched.