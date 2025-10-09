The Chair Company: Season 1

Anyone who has seen a Tim Robinson project in recent memory will likely come to the conclusion that he tends to play oddballs. Not the sort of eccentric personality that seems completely out of place, but rather someone so ordinary that every minor peculiar thing they do adds to an overarching impression that this is a strange human being, the sort of individual who looks like they could manage your finances at one moment and then flip out in the centre of a restaurant in another. Robinson understands what works for him, and it's a role we've seen him play in the past as recently as Friendship and it's a role he returns to in the upcoming The Chair Company.

HQ

This is a HBO show that is basically about one man who is attempting to uncover a conspiracy. It revolves around a chair company that sells unusual chairs and that doesn't seem to have any employees nor a headquarters, and every time you peel back the layer, another element adds to this overall whole that something weird is happening involving this company. But here's the catch: no one really cares. Just Tim Robinson's character of Ron Trosper, a man who has gone a tad wild in the past, meaning he doesn't want to burden others with this conspiracy in the fear they'd think him mad. But maybe he is mad... Maybe this is just a craziness that Ron has concocted to drag him out of the 9-to-5... It's hard to tell and that's how The Chair Company becomes rather enthralling television because like Ron, at one point you're convinced there's a conspiracy and the next you start to think that Ron is just gaslighting himself.

The Chair Company is a story about mundanity and weaponised incompetence, and one man trapped in a life of purgatory dealing with the soul-crushing blows of life. It's Ron dealing with employees that are ineffective, a boss that drives him insane, colleagues that creep him out, children that fail to inspire, and a wife with high expectations that due to his lack of focus see him frequently fail to reach. So when he is embarrassed on a public stage, Ron unleashes all of his minor and gathered frustrations on a company that also has let him down, leading to a very understandable turn of events where poor customer services and such make him want to explode.

From here, the narrative and journey heads down a path that gets increasingly weird. Ron meets all manner of familiar character archetypes that resemble the weirdest that humanity has to offer, all on the trail of his conspiracy. Some of these characters are so strange that they steal the scene and Ron's reaction to them is so outrageously hilarious and relatable that you cannot help but laugh out loud. And this is where The Chair Company develops its brilliance, because while Ron is an oddball in and off himself, how he adapts to the people he meets and how he processes the strange things they do is some of the finest comedy I've seen in some time.

This is an ad:

Robinson has become a bit of a master of portraying characters that you don't really adore but appreciate enough to connect with them, allowing you to follow their journey and watch as they stumble through life, laughing at their pain. In this show, it's the same. Ron is the perfect vessel for displaying a complete and utter breakdown, all as life continues to test him and his conspiracy company continues to play with his life like a cat teasing a mouse.

Now there are times that feel as though the narrative is dragging its feet a tad and the rest of the supporting cast feel a bit underutilised, making their connections with Ron seem inconsequential at the best of times. There's space here to lean more into how Ron's family, for example, deal with his conspiracy idea, allowing Lake Bell and Sophia Lillis to shine more, but The Chair Company never really gives this angle any space to breathe, meaning you start to forget that Ron's life is split into three areas; home, work, and conspiracy chasing. All that matters in this story is the latter, and a better balance would have done wonders for giving the conspiracy even more weight and substance.

This is an ad:

But as far as a comedy show goes, the way this series is written and put together is strong. It's the little things that it squeezes in that make you chuckle out of the blue before following up with a more intense moment that is frankly gut-wrenchingly funny. Robinson and Zack Kanin have created something strange and unique here, and for that matter I have nothing but praise, even if there is room for improvement here and there.