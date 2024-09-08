The Chainsmokers and Kim Petras have released a new single

Kim Petras and The Chainsmokers have released a late entrant into the song of the summer contest, called Don't Lie.

Don't Lie is Petras' first release of any kind since Reason Why with the acclaimed, late producer SOPHIE.

The single is hot on the heels of The Chainsmokers' No Hard Feelings EP, which they released in May this year.

Via their Instagram, The Chainsmokers said: "[Don't Lie] marks a shift in the way we've been making music in the absolute best way.

"It lead us to rediscovering the process that started all of this back when we were making indie remixes in 2014 hoping they would get some traction on hype machine.

"Things feel really f-ing fun right now. We are excited to share the first piece with you."

That 'first piece' remark certainly seems to indicate that more from The Chainsmokers is on the way, so if you're a fan of theirs in general or of this new direction, you're likely to be in luck.

