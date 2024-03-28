The Celeste developers delay Earthblade to 2025

We've barely heard anything noteworthy about Earthblade, the next game from the developers of TowerFall and Celeste, since its first trailer was shown at The Game Awards 2022, but many hoped this would change soon with it being set to launch in 2024. That will unfortunately not be the case.

Extremely OK Games confirms that Earthblade has been delayed out of 2024. One of the reasons for this is that Kyle Pulver has joined the team as a game designer, which has brought some big new ideas to the project. Implementing these improvements and changes will take quite a bit more time, so don't expext to see much more of Earthblade before 2025.