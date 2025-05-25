The Cave Diver delivers claustrophobic, physics-based horror

Feeling up for a truly claustrophobic adventure? Then the newly announced The Cave Diver might be right up your alley. It's a physics-based horror game where you take on the role of a spelunker crawling through tight, pitch-black tunnels—where every movement has to be carefully planned to avoid getting stuck... and dying.

The inspiration from QWOP is clear: you control each arm individually to climb, grab, and pull yourself through the suffocating spaces, with each failed attempt leaving behind remains as a grim (and oddly charming) reminder. The game is set to release later this year, and you can check out the trailer below.

Is The Cave Diver something you'd dare to try?