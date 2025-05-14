The Cavs, stand-out NBA team this year, now eliminated from NBA semi-finals

HQ

Cleveland Cavaliers, the best team in the East Conference during the regular season (64-18), was unable to sustain the pressure of the play-offs, and have become one of the first team eliminated from the NBA semi-finals. Indiana Pacers, fourth in the East but with much more modest numbers (50-32) beat them last night 114-105, ending the knockout 4-1.

Thus, Indiana Pacers reaches the Conference Final in the East. Their rival will likely be New York Knicks... unless Boston Celtics, defending NBA champions, manages to come back from a 3-1.

In the West, Oklahoma resists against Denver

The Cavs were the second best team overall throughout the year, behind Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, Thunders are attempting a comeback: losing 3-2 against Denver Nuggets, but fighting back: last night, Thunder defeated Nuggets 112-105 and pushed the semi-final to the sisxth game, to be played on Friday, May 16. If Thunder wins, the final match will be next Sunday.

The other finalist could be Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers' executioner in the previous rounds, which is now close to beating Golden State Warriors 3-1.