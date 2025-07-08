The cause of the fatal accident of Diogo Jota and André Silva has been revealed

HQ

The Civil Guard of Zamora, the region of Spain where Diogo Jota and André Silva died in a car crash last Wednesday, July 2, has revealed the cause of the accident. According to the specialists who investigated the crash scene, the marks left by the tyres of the car suggest that the two Portuguese player were travelling at a high speed, "a possible significant speed excess over the speed limit for the road", which is 120 km/h, or 74,5 mph.

The car, a Lamborghini Huracán, had a rear tire puncture while overtaking another car. That caused the car to crash and bust into flames (via El País).

The car was completely destroyed, which made it difficult for forensics to identify the bodies, but all evidence point that it was Diogo Jota the one driving the vehicle. Sources from the Civil Guard said that the identification was made "thanks to the chains or ornaments they found on the bodies".

Jota was on his way to Santander, north of Spain, to catch a ferry to go back to England. Due to a pulmunar injury, doctors had advised him not to fly to avoid risks.

A controversial aspect of his accident was the supposed bad state of the road where they crashed. According so sources from Civil Guard, "it's not a black spot by any means; you can drive perfectly well around there at 130 or 140 kilometers per hour," suggesting that the driver was significantly exceeding the legal speed limit. They added that the fact that he rended a Lamborghini a few days earlier could have been an important factor "because such powerful sports cars can be difficult to drive without experience".