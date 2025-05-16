The cause behind the accident before the Barça-Espanyol match when a car crashed into the crowd

HQ

The Liga game between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, that meant the league victory for Barça with a 2-0 victory at the Derby, was almost halted because of an accident when a car driver lost control and ran over a crowd of fans walking around the football stadium at Cornellà de Llobregat, a city part of the Barcelona metropolitan area. 16 people were injured, but thankfully none in a serious condition.

Despite fears of a possible deliberate attack right before a Debry with high tension (there's a huge rivalry between the two Barcelonian teams), police forces Mossos d'Esquadra and Catalan president Salvador Illa quickly said that the accident was not intentional. A driver was arrested, and tested negative on alcohol and drugs.

"A person driving a vehicle on an open road was surrounded by fans heading towards the stadium and, for some reason that is still unclear, accelerated to leave the site", a Police source said to RTVE. According to witnesses and videos on social media, the car found itself in the middle of a crowd, and dozens of Espanyol fans start surrounding and jostling the car, which then suddenly takes off, knocking down people for several dozen meters.

"We must determine why it made this maneuver", a source from the Police said to RTVE. "She felt harassed" by the situation, adding that these kind of situations are not uncommun with crowds, without ruling that the biggest mistake on the forces of security was not closing that road.