The Cat in the Hat returns in February, as an animated film with Bill Hader in the lead

Back in 2003, we were made privy to a live-action adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, a film that starred Mike Myers in the leading role as a prosthetic-made version of the feline protagonist. It was, to put it lightly, pure nightmare fuel, but also a great example of live-action and physical creativity, something we often don't see today with the rise of green/blue screens and special effects.

Anyway, two decades later and Dr. Seuss' creation is returning to the big screen except this time in an animated format. Known as The Cat in the Hat, this film will be more wondrous than weird, better inclined for younger audiences, as it's all about spreading joy and showing off the world in a light that you perhaps don't otherwise see.

This time, the Cat is being voiced by Bill Hader, and the rest of the cast includes vocal titan Matt Berry, plus Xochitl Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess. The movie is being directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, and it actually constitutes Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's first feature-length project, when it debuts in cinemas on February 25, 2026.

Check out a trailer and the full synopsis below.

"In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself...or lose his magical hat!"