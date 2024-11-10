The Castlevania soundtracks are being released as a massive vinyl box set

HQ

Over the years, numerous vinyl records featuring music from the many Castlevania games have been released. But nothing compares to what Materia Collective has now unveiled: a vinyl box set containing 46 (!) records with every piece of music from the entire series between 1986 and 2010. It's a monstrously large box with a hefty price tag. If you want to secure one of the 500 copies being produced, you'll need to shell out 550 US dollars.

If you're interested in pre-ordering, you can do so now, but remember to consider the cost of shipping and customs, which will make this already pricey treasure even more expensive. But it's certainly tempting, don't you think?

