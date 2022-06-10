The Castlevania animated spinoff series was just announced

HQ

As part of the Netflix Geeked Week show, the Castlevania spinoff series was just officially unveiled. Known as Castlevania: Nocturne, we're told that this series will be based on a descendant of Trevor Belmont and Sypha, someone known as Richter Belmont, and will be animated by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation).

That's about all we know about the show however, as there was not a release date announced, and likewise the trailer we got to see was a very brief one indeed. Regardless, check out the teaser below.