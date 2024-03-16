The cast of the animated Among Us series includes Randall Park and Elijah Woods

HQ

Last summer it was revealed that the smash hit Among Us would become an animated series and now some of the voice actors for the show have been revealed. These include Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood and Ashley Johnson. Randall Park will play "Red", who is the captain of the spaceship on which the crew works, Ashley Johnson plays "Purple" who is the ship's head of security, Brown plays "Orange" who works in the HR department and Wood plays "Green" who is an unpaid intern.

CBS Eye Animation Productions is working on the project together with the game's developer InnerSloth, while the animation studio Titmouse, which was previously behind Big Mouth, is responsible for the animation. There is no date for the series yet and no streaming service has yet picked up the series, but hopefully it will happen sooner or later.

Are you excited by the upcoming cartoon adaptation of Among Us?