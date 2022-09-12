The cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts has been revealed

HQ

Over the weekend we got plenty of Disney and Marvel news, all as part of the D23 Expo. It was here that we also got to learn more about some of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and who they'll star, including the likes of the Thunderbolts movie.

Marvel decided to make this clear by bringing the cast of Thunderbolts up on stage at D23, where we got to see Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Hannah John Kamen's Ghost, and Wyatt Russell's US Agent all together.

MCU fans should recognise that a lot of these faces come from the Black Widow standalone movie, whilst another couple were last seen in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the other individual last making an appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Otherwise, it was noted that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will also be appearing in the film, as the person who manages the anti-hero squad.

As for when Thunderbolts will debut, the movie is slated to open on July 28, 2024 currently.