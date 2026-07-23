The cast for the 'Stewie' Family Guy spinoff has been revealed

In the latest bid to expand the number of animated series in the Family Guy universe, following The Cleveland Show, that is, Seth MacFarlane will soon be lending his talents to bring a Stewie spinoff show to life.

Yep, it's truly happening, and work on the project seems to be edging closer and closer to being underway as now the cast for the series has been revealed, with MacFarlane, as one would expect, playing a few roles at the least.

We're told MacFarlane will be returning as Stewie but also the character of Bean, a "man-of-very-few-words classmate who was dropped on his head one too many times."

Beyond this, Kenan Thompson will voice Royal, a character regarded as "one of Stewie's new friends who's got a "Hell no" attitude about the hazards of Stewie's adventures."

Vanessa Bayer then appears as Morgan, one of few adult characters currently confirmed, with this being "Stewie's teacher, who should probably spend more time watching the kids, and less time partying."

Mike Henry then lends his voice to another child character in BJ, "Stewie's gossipy new classmate, and son of Family Guy's Bruce."

Next up is Jessica Lowe's Caroline, another child who is known as a "wannabe influencer, and Stewie's formidable classroom nemesis."

Melissa O'Neil also stars as Wanda, a character regarded as "Stewie's intellectual soulmate and object of affection."

And lastly, we have Aaron Lee's Skunk, which is not actually a skunk at all, but rather "the hundred-year-old class turtle who's got a half-cocked theory about literally everything."

What we aren't told as of the moment is when Stewie is expected to arrive, but a reasonable guess is that if the cast are already in place, and the fact this is a Family Guy spinoff meaning the folks involved are familiar with what must happen during production to get everything ready for a premiere, we could be seeing Stewie debut in 2027 or early 2028.

Will you be checking Stewie out?