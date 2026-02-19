The cast for the next animated series from the creators of Big Mouth has been revealed

Now that Big Mouth has wrapped up after eight seasons on Netflix, you might be wondering if this era of horny and sexually provocative animation is over. If you enjoyed the comedy series, you'll be glad to know that it isn't, as the creators will soon be back for a new project that trades hormonal teenagers for that of furry forest creatures.

Known as Mating Season, this show is described in the following way: "Mating Season is an adult animated romantic comedy — set in the animal world — about love, sex, relationships, and the universal need to find a partner and perpetuate the species — starring bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and a host of other horny, lovable forest critters."

As Mating Season will actually be looking to premiere on Netflix as soon as May 22, the cast for the show, at least the main characters that is, has been revealed, with Big Mouth's Nick Kroll returning and appearing alongside some other Netflix veterans.

Kroll is said to be voicing the raccoon known as Ray, while the rest of the cast includes Grace and Frankie veteran June Diane Raphael as the deer called Fawn, Silicon Valley's Zach Woods as the bear regarded as Josh, and Black Mirror's Sabrina Jalees as the fox dubbed Penelope.

We're yet to see a trailer, but a poster for Mating Season can be seen below.