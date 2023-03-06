Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The cast for Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been revealed

The film is slated for release this August.

Over the weekend, Nickelodeon hosted its annual Kids' Choice Awards show, and as part of that event, Seth Rogen appeared and made a few announcements regarding his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

We were told that there will both be a trailer for the movie debuting today (March 6) and we were also told all about the cast for the film and who the star-studded line-up will be portraying. You can see the full cast list below.


  • Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

  • Shannon Brown Jr. as Mikey

  • Micah Abbey as Donnie

  • Brady Noon as Raph

  • Jackie Chan as Splinter

  • Ayo Edebiri as April

  • Ice Cube as Superfly

  • Seth Rogen as Bebop

  • John Cena as Rocksteady

  • Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

  • Natasia Demetriou as Wing Nut

  • Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

  • Post Malone as Ray Fillet

  • Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

  • Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

  • Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Needless to say it's a pretty impressive cast, hopefully the film will live up to this talent when it arrives on August 4.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

