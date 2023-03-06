The cast for Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been revealed

Over the weekend, Nickelodeon hosted its annual Kids' Choice Awards show, and as part of that event, Seth Rogen appeared and made a few announcements regarding his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.
We were told that there will both be a trailer for the movie debuting today (March 6) and we were also told all about the cast for the film and who the star-studded line-up will be portraying. You can see the full cast list below.
Needless to say it's a pretty impressive cast, hopefully the film will live up to this talent when it arrives on August 4.