The cast for Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has been revealed

Over the weekend, Nickelodeon hosted its annual Kids' Choice Awards show, and as part of that event, Seth Rogen appeared and made a few announcements regarding his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

We were told that there will both be a trailer for the movie debuting today (March 6) and we were also told all about the cast for the film and who the star-studded line-up will be portraying. You can see the full cast list below.



Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo



Shannon Brown Jr. as Mikey



Micah Abbey as Donnie



Brady Noon as Raph



Jackie Chan as Splinter



Ayo Edebiri as April



Ice Cube as Superfly



Seth Rogen as Bebop



John Cena as Rocksteady



Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko



Natasia Demetriou as Wing Nut



Rose Byrne as Leatherhead



Post Malone as Ray Fillet



Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog



Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom



Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman



Needless to say it's a pretty impressive cast, hopefully the film will live up to this talent when it arrives on August 4.