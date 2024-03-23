The cast for Goosebumps Season 2 has been revealed

HQ

As we reported previously, Disney+'s Goosebumps is returning for a second series and is taking an all-new anthology approach.

Deadline recently reported "Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) and Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) are fraternal twins Devin and Cece, respectively; Elijah Cooper (That Girl Lay Lay) is CJ; Galilea La Salvia (Party Down) is Frankie; and Francesca Noel (R#J) is Alex."

These actors join David Schwimmer ("American Crime Story") and Ana Ortiz (Monster High 2), who were previously announced for the series. According to Deadline,"Schwimmer plays the character of Anthony, father of twins Devin and Cece who are visiting dad for the summer."

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads: "Teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."