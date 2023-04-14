The cast for DC's Creature Commandos has been confirmed

James Gunn is pretty transparent when it comes to the upcoming DC Universe offerings, and we're seeing this once again with the Creature Commandos animated series. Following a report being published by Collider about the cast for the show, Gunn has taken to Twitter to confirm and elaborate on some details.

Firstly, we're told that Frank Grillo will be playing Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour is being tapped for Frankenstein, Indira Varma will play the Bride, Alan Tudyk is Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova has been cast as Ilana Rostovic, Sean Gunn is back as Weasel and also GI Robot, Zoe Chao is Nina Mazursky, and finally Steve Agee is returning as John Econonmos.

Gunn then also noted in a comment that the rumours that tied Ron Perlman to the series are false, and that he will not be appearing in the show. Gunn also stated that all of the episodes of the series are being written himself, but will be directed by another individual.

As for when the series will arrive, there is no mention of that as of yet.