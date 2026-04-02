The case for good ports over more remakes

HQ

There's a quote that often runs through my mind whenever I think about the games industry as a whole, and it comes from one Ben Starr. I'm a huge fan of Mr. Starr and have nothing bad to say about him, but at the 2024 Golden Joystick Awards he said: "It's absolutely criminal that we don't have an official version of Bloodborne running at 60 frames per second."

Criminal? Really Ben? There are murderers walking the streets. The sitting US President is named more times in the Epstein files than God or Jesus in the Bible. I get it, we all have our own definition of criminal. I'd love to collect people with no spatial awareness, those who leave their shopping trolleys out in the open, and the oafs who can't find their indicator when driving, and just cannon them off into the sun. I get the frustration with not having your favourite old game be as good as it was all those years ago when you first played it, too. However, when the community cries out for remakes, I believe what we really need is a good port for the vast majority of these titles. The same graphics, gameplay, and even performance in some cases, just playable on more than one old console. As we saw with the 3DS and Wii U, it's all too easy for games locked on one platform to disappear forever.

This isn't to disavow remakes entirely. No, I think there are some fantastic remakes out there. Capcom does a brilliant job bringing the scares of the Resident Evil franchise up to modern standards, for example. I also think a remaster can be a pretty good middle ground here, such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, but the waters have become so muddied between a remaster and a remake these days that it becomes difficult to really define what it is that separates them. Ports and optimisation work, on the other hand, often feels left by the wayside. It's less exciting to just have the same old game thrown back at you, but it might be a better option for a lot of developers and titles. It feels at times like GOG is the only big name keeping old PC games available without completely overhauling the experience for a remake.

This is an ad:

Remakes are fun, they're flashy, but they also cost a lot of money and time. Take a look at the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake as a prime example. It's not just a case of taking old code and making it look shiny and new. You're essentially making a new game with an undertaking of that size, even if you have a solid groundwork to build from. In an age where budgets are ballooning in AAA development to a massive scale, it does feel like you may as well save your pennies where you can, and put the potential remake funds into something else. As for the amount of time saved, while porting isn't something you can just snap your fingers and do, bringing old games as they are to new platforms, with minor updates, is much easier than basically creating a new, AAA experience with all the bells and whistles people expect in their games these days.

Circling back to Bloodborne as an example, we know that if it was going to be remade, that FromSoftware would be the studio to do it. However, FromSoftware, as I imagine a lot of other studios would do, would instead rather work on something else. Remakes can be dead certs as much as any gaming release can be, as you already have a built-in fanbase and don't need to introduce them to a new IP. It's easy to see why a lot of studios do them. However, it's possible we could be missing out on dream projects and new and exciting universes if developers just spent their time working on a remake. Imagine if Baldur's Gate III didn't release because Larian had been working on Baldur's Gate II Remake instead, for example. It's a hypothetical, so not the strongest argument in the anti-remake case, but with how remake-focused the mainstream release calendar can be, I wouldn't be surprised if we've missed out on some cool original works as the years have gone by.

I also think there's something to be said of gamers being able to still play a lot of the games they want remakes for. As mentioned, GOG is a place where you can pick up games like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, Dragon Age: Origins, Dino Crisis, and tons of other games and just press play. Sure, they've got their quirks and they show their age more than a five or ten-year-old game, but as gaming broadens with each year, it seems like things like graphics and a universally accepted visual standard are being thrown out of the window. You expect a certain level of quality from a AAA experience, but when games like Slay the Spire 2 are reaching hundreds of thousands of players, I begin to think that we probably all could endure the visuals and performance of the early 2000s again if we needed to. Not wanting to lose years of my life to wait for the Knights of the Old Republic Remake, I just grabbed the mobile version and played on a tablet. It rocked. I recently picked up Dragon Age for the first time. It shows its age, but also rocks. Immediately dismissing an old game because of graphics or performance feels like it's becoming quite outdated, and an opinion only really defended by the most stalwart of ragebait accounts on Twitter, who look at anything 2D or with a visual style that isn't realism and call it slop.

This is an ad:

Even if for whatever reason the thought of playing and old game as it was, with full functionality via a new port, makes your stomach turn, there are plenty of games still available that are much better looking and don't really need a remake. You can play Bloodborne so long as you own a PS4 or PS5. Sure, the framerate isn't 60fps, which might make Ben Starr burst a blood vessel, but it's still a fantastic game that doesn't need a remake. Seeing remakes of titles that are a decade old or in some cases even younger shows some of modern gaming's worst trends. It's corporate greed and consumer entitlement, when you boil the demand for constant remakes down to its core. More ports could still encompass both of those things, but would come at a fraction of the cost in both money and time.

Remakes look nicer, they perform better. You can make a game the dream it was meant to be twenty-something years ago. However, a port can still introduce a new fanbase to an old, beloved title, while still giving it a bit of care to ensure it runs well on a modern machine. The problem with remakes is they sell the idea of us constantly needing new. It's understandable, of course. If you thought about it, you've probably got enough games to play and replay to fill ten lifetimes already, so the industry needs to sell this idea to us for it to keep going.

When I think about the best games of my youth, I don't think about them getting some glossy DLSS 5 makeover, I just wish for them being playable on a modern rig without praying some heroic modder has made them compatible with today's systems. If we were a bit more honest with ourselves, and didn't jump to remake demands as soon as we saw clips of an old game that still holds up in many ways, I think we'd end up with a lot more ports, and a greater preservation of old games in the long run.