The Cartoon Network hotel is closing down

The Cartoon Network hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania USA is closing up shop for good. Well, not exactly, but it'll no longer have Finn & Jake, Ben 10, Steven Universe and more welcoming you to your stay, as it is getting a rebrand into a regular Dutch Wonderland Inn.

The hotel is located next to a Dutch Wonderland theme park, and so the rebrand makes sense, but that's apparently not the driving factor, as according to Lancaster Online the Cartoon Network theming was removed due to the licensing deal for Cartoon Network characters not being renewed.

The Cartoon Network characters and theming are set to be gone by next spring, and will be replaced by Dutch Wonderland characters. There's also set to be a new and improved restaurant at the hotel. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Jake's Bacon Pancakes will be on the menu.

