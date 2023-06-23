Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Carpuride W901 Pro looks to make our cars a little smarter

If you're rocking an older car but want to give it a little bit of a tech upgrade, this might just be your thing.

Upgrading or replacing your car can be a nightmare. The former requires a lot of effort and knowledge and the latter needs a good chunk of cash. The Carpuride W901 requires neither, really, and looks to give older cars new life.

With tool-free installation, and the ability to wirelessly connect to Apple CarPlay, there's a lot to like about the Carpuride W901 Pro right off the bat. In our latest Quick Look, we dive into the gadget's features, pricing, and more to give you a rundown on if it's worth the cost.

Check out the Quick Look below if you're after a bit of an upgrade for your car without having to sell a kidney.

