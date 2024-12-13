The career of a Borussia Dortmund star could have been a fraud: Youssoufa Moukoko's age and parents aren't real

HQ

Youssoufa Moukoko is Cameroon player plays in Nice, on a loan from Borussia Dortmund. According to official records, he was born November 20, 2004. But that might not be true. His real age could be 24, instead of 20, and it has all been an elaborate deception.

That is according to German tabloid BILD, which has published a statement from his -until now- presumed father, Joseph Moukoko. The 72-year-old man stated under oath that he is not his biological father. His wife Marie Moukoko isn't her biological mather, either.

According to them, Youssoufa Moukoko was born on July 19, 2000. Apparently, Jouseph managed to get a fake birth certificate in Cameroon and a fake German passport, in order for him to make it look like their son, and everybody believed it.

Has Youssoufa Moukoko's entire career been based on a lie?

The first of many, many implications this arise if it's true is that the football player is four years older than what his official records say. He would be 24 now, not 20. And that is particularly worrying given that Moukoko had played in several youth teams, like Borussia Dortmund under-19, scoring six goals in his debut match at the age of 14... except that, in reality, he would have been 18.

He also became the "youngest" player everever player and double scorer for the German U21 team, winning the UEFA U-21 Championship in 2021. Throuought his youth career, he has stood out for his skill to score his "young" age. "After starring across several age groups, the only thing holding him back is age restriction", reported DW in 2019.

Yes, the story comes from BILD, known for its sensationalism. But the story came to the spotlight before, in 2023: it was the magazine Bunte that published -as seen in AS-, in March 2023, that Moukoko had born in fact in July 19, 2000, and his real fathers were Ousman Mohamadou and Youssufa Harira, supposedly still living in Cameroon. Back then, Joseph Moukoko denied it all, saying he was the real biological father, something that, as per BILD's report, has now denied under oath, and explained in a TV documentary set to broadcast on Sunday.

What is the reality behind this convoluted case? As per BILD's investigations, Joseph worked for BVB in 2018 as talent-scout, and Marie Moukoko worked for BVB's sponsor Evonik, a marketing firm. Has it all been a big, ugly lie to secure a "young" star for Borussia Dortmund? It that's the case, the most ironic thing is that, as reported by OneFootball, Moukoko was loaned to OGC Nice because he was frustrated he didn't play much in Borussia... and now is frustrated he doesn't play much at Nice, being an unsed substitute on four of the last five Nice's games.