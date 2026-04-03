The Canadian Premier League will be the testing grounds for the 'Wenger Law' regarding offsides

HQ

The Canadian Premier League, the main football competition in Canada, with just eight teams (three other Canadian teams play in the MLS) will be the testing grounds for the "Wenger Law", a big revolution in offsides, also known as "daylight" offside rule: a play won't be offside unless his whole body is ahead of the last line of defence.

The law frequently bears the name of Arsène Wenger, Director of Global Football Development at FIFA, as he has lobbied for years for the proposed new law, that will fundamentally change the way football is played, with a bigger emphasis on attacks. This should result in more goals overall, and certainly in less goals frustratingly ruled out by VAR because cameras found that two centimetres of the forward's boot were ahead of the defender's shoulder.

The Canadian Premier League begins on April 4 and this rule will be active from the start, approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at its 140th General Assembly in February.

"Testing this new interpretation in a professional competition will allow us to better understand its effects on the clarity and fluidity of the game, as well as on promoting a more attacking style of football. We look forward to analyzing the results of this testing phase", said Wegner.

The Canadian Premier League will also debut the use of Video Assistance, similar to basketball: coaches will have a limited number of requests to challenge referee decision when they think that a mistake has been made in goals scored or not scored, penalties or direct red cards.