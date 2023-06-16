The Callisto Protocol's story expansion is coming later this month

HQ

Striking Distance announced that The Callisto Protocol would have a season pass a while before the game launched, so studio head and the game director Glen Schofield had time to clarify a few things about it. This included saying they hadn't even started working on the promised story expansion. I think it's safe to say the developers at least had some ideas though.

Because the studio has confirmed The Callisto Protocol's story expansion is called Final Transmission and will become available on PlayStation 4/5 on the 27th of June before coming to PC and Xbox two days later. We're not told anything else, but the teaser trailer makes it seem like Jacob survived the base game's ending and will meet at least one new enemy.

Will you be going back to the game and pay for the expansion?