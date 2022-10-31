The Callisto Protocol's PUBG references "won't be overt"

HQ

Given the origins of Korean publisher Krafton (formerly Bluehole Corporation) and the developers of the world phenomenon battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds, and with Striking Distance Studio created as part of the organisation, sci-fi survival horror The Callisto Protocol was first introduced as set in the same world as PUBG, just some 300 years later in the timeline. However, earlier this year CEO and creative director confirmed that the game had "grown into its own world" unrelated to that fiction, but at the same time promising "little surprises for fans".

As we sat down with Schofield and SDS Spain GM Jorge Jiménez the other day right after playing The Callisto Protocol for 1.5 hours, we asked the former if he could tease a bit more about those hidden references.

"Yeah, you know, it won't be overt yet", stresses Schofield in the video below, "it might take a little time for people to pick up a couple of things, but we kept some lore in there, a nod to PUBG, man", he adds while waving a hats-off move.

What type of PUBG nods do you expect to be found in the Black Iron prison?