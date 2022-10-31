Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol's PUBG references "won't be overt"

Glen Schofield confirms "we kept some lore in there", even if it won't be so obvious to fans.

Given the origins of Korean publisher Krafton (formerly Bluehole Corporation) and the developers of the world phenomenon battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds, and with Striking Distance Studio created as part of the organisation, sci-fi survival horror The Callisto Protocol was first introduced as set in the same world as PUBG, just some 300 years later in the timeline. However, earlier this year CEO and creative director confirmed that the game had "grown into its own world" unrelated to that fiction, but at the same time promising "little surprises for fans".

As we sat down with Schofield and SDS Spain GM Jorge Jiménez the other day right after playing The Callisto Protocol for 1.5 hours, we asked the former if he could tease a bit more about those hidden references.

"Yeah, you know, it won't be overt yet", stresses Schofield in the video below, "it might take a little time for people to pick up a couple of things, but we kept some lore in there, a nod to PUBG, man", he adds while waving a hats-off move.

What type of PUBG nods do you expect to be found in the Black Iron prison?

