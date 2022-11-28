The Callisto Protocol's live action trailer gets us even more excited for the game

HQ

It is almost time for one of the most promising survival horror experiences of the year to debut, as Striking Distance will be launching The Callisto Protocol on Friday, December 2. But ahead of that date, the developer and Krafton has had the chance to debut one final trailer, with this one being a little different to the rest as it is a live-action take on the video game.

It sees Josh Duhamel starring as the character he portrays in the game, protagonist Jacob Lee, and sees Lee crash landing on the moon, finding himself in Black Iron Prison, and even coming face-to-face with some of the horrors that players will have to overcome when The Callisto Protocol arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in a few days.