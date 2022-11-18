The Callisto Protocol's launch trailer is filled with more terror and horror

HQ

We're only a couple of weeks away from Krafton and Striking Distance launching the promising-looking and terrifying survival horror, The Callisto Protocol. With that being the case, the launch trailer for the game has arrived, and as has been the case with prior trailers for this title, this one gives us a glimpse at the truly unsettling location of the Black Iron prison and the nasty creatures that inhabit it.

For those who are looking forward to playing The Callisto Protocol, the game will officially arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on December 2, 2022. Catch the launch trailer below.