Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol's launch trailer is filled with more terror and horror

Striking Distance has given us one final look at the game ahead of its December 2 release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're only a couple of weeks away from Krafton and Striking Distance launching the promising-looking and terrifying survival horror, The Callisto Protocol. With that being the case, the launch trailer for the game has arrived, and as has been the case with prior trailers for this title, this one gives us a glimpse at the truly unsettling location of the Black Iron prison and the nasty creatures that inhabit it.

For those who are looking forward to playing The Callisto Protocol, the game will officially arrive on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on December 2, 2022. Catch the launch trailer below.

HQ
The Callisto Protocol

Related texts



Loading next content