The Callisto Protocol will soon be free at Epic Games Store

Epic continues to give away free games via its digital store, and the next two weeks look to be pretty good for those looking for quality titles. From the 15th of August (until the 22nd), anyone can download the Death's Gambit: Afterlife and World of Warships: Starter Pack via the Epic Games Store, and after that, it's time for an even more high-profile duo to become available. Because from the 22nd to the 29th, you'll be able to get The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition on the Epic Games Store, and we want to give the latter a special shout-out as it's a highly underrated multiplayer adventure that never really got a fair chance when it launched around 2017. With this new version, however, we hope that the adventure can reach a wider audience, and when the price tag is also non-existent next week, there are really no excuses not to give it an honest try. We recommend it anyway.