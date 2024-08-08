The Callisto Protocol was released too early according to the director

HQ

When The Callisto Protocol was released in December 2022, it suffered from many technical flaws. Striking Distance asked publisher Krafton for more time and director Glen Schofield said they needed another three and a half months before release, but Krafton refused and the developers had to release it. This resulted in content being cut and technical issues, and in other words, those additional months would have helped make the game much, much better.

"It's not like it costs you less money because you're getting it out three months sooner, because if I'd just kept it on the way it was going, I wouldn't have to add anybody. But if you want it done, that means I've got to accelerate everything by three and a half months, which means I need to jam people on here."

