news
The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol update adds skippable cutscenes and more gore

Cut off their limbs!

HQ

Striking Distance's The Callisto Protocol had a few issues when it launched in December, so it wasn't surprising to learn it failed to live up to the publishers' sales expectations. Having the amazing Dead Space Remake and Resident Evil 4 being mentioned as game of the year candidates shortly after didn't exactly help either, so today's announcement might be too little too late for many out there.

You can now download The Callisto Protocol's 5.01 update, and enjoy the fact that it makes it possible to skip cutscenes. Fans of Dead Space, or just gore in general, will definitely also like the implementation of what's simply called Dismemberment Mode. You probably don't need a video to understand what this does, but I'll include it below anyway..

The Callisto Protocol

