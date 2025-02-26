The Callisto Protocol studio undergoes more layoffs

HQ

Striking Distance Studios - the developer behind the 2022 survival horror game The Callisto Protocol - has announced more layoffs, following a period of redundancies in August 2023, shortly following the release of the game's first DLC.

These layoffs were first discovered via posts on LinkedIn, with one member of staff saying that "most of the devs were laid off." Striking Distance, however, claims that it remains operational, and that these cuts haven't affected any of its current projects.

"Striking Distance Studios has reduced the size of its team to remain agile, which creates a sustainable environment for the studio at its current stage of development," a representative told PCGamer. "The studio remains operational, and these changes will not impact any planned ongoing support. No further changes are planned at this time."

Despite hopes for a better year, it seems 2025 is following the same trend as 2023 and 2024 when it comes to gaming layoffs.