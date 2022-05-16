The Callisto Protocol news is coming this week

HQ

It looks like fans of The Callisto Protocol won't have to hold their breath on more news much longer, as Glen Schofield, the founder and CEO of the studio developing the project, Striking Distance, has officially announced that there will be news arriving about the game this week.

Revealed over Twitter, Schofield shared the teaser on Friday the 13th, and even complimented it with a teaser image of one of the game's monsters. Here is what Schofield had to say.

"If you don't already follow @CallistoTheGame now might be a good time to start. Look for some news next week. Until then, here's a closeup of one of the creatures from our world class character team. They're incredible. Happy Friday the 13th! Get ready!"

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival horror game that is set on Callisto (Jupiter's moon). The game tasks players with surviving terrifying creatures and events all while uncovering the secrets that surround the United Jupiter Company on the moon. Take a look at the announcement trailer for The Callisto Protocol below.